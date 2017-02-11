Interstate 5 offramps closed at Twin Cities as officials keep watchful eye on levee

Interstate 5 offramps at Twin Cities Road are closed as county and highway officials closely monitor a vulnerable levee nearby.
Officials fear water could breach a Franklin railroad levee and flood the surrounding area, according to Fire Capt. Joshua Rubenstein of the Cosumnes Fire Department.
Though Interstate 5 remains open, the freeway could see flooding later Saturday, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Bradley.
Despite blue skies, residents in Point Pleasant are facing an evacuation advisory. Overnight, water rushed across Highway 99, reducing traffic to one lane.
Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
