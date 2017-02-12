Travelers warned of major delays on westbound I-80 near Nevada

State highway officials warned of major delays Sunday on westbound Interstate 80 from the Nevada state line to Truckee due to mudslide cleanup.
Crews will drop traffic down to a single westbound lane likely until 10 a.m. Monday, the California Department of Transportation said Sunday on Twitter.
Expect major delays on I-80 WB from state line to Truckee down to ONE LANE due to mudslide work.ETO 2/13 10am.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 12, 2017
Interstate 80 had opened in both directions Saturday after crews cleared a mudslide near Baxter.
The slide cleanup on 80 is the latest fallout from storms last week that brought massive mudslides to the thoroughfares over the Sierra Nevada in eastern California.
Highway 50 remained closed to traffic Sunday. Crews had hoped to have 50 reopened but were still working to clear two major mudslides.
The slide hit Friday hours before weekend ski travelers typically drive to the snow from Sacramento and the Bay Area.
Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow
