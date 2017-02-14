Roadway updates: Highway 50 remains closed; westbound I-80 traffic reduced to one lane at Highway 20

Highway 50 remains closed in both directions as crews work to clear three major mudslides across a 12-mile stretch in El Dorado County, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The main route between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe has been closed since Friday.
Caltrans provided updates on these main highways:
▪ Highway 50 is closed to eastbound traffic from Pollock Pines to 1.3 miles east of Riverton. Westbound traffic is closed from Meyers to Strawberry. Local residents with proper identification will be allowed access Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
▪ Highway 89 at Emerald Bay is open, but officials said the roadway may close when the next storm hits later this week. The roadway may be narrower is some spots.
▪ On Interstate 80, westbound traffic is reduced to one lane at the junction of Highway 20 in Nevada County due to a mudslide.
Comments