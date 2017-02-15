Transportation

Westbound Interstate 80 closed at Highway 20 for mudslide cleanup

Bee Metro Staff

Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all vehicles at Highway 20 while a mudslide cleanup takes place in the Baxter area, the California Department of Transportation reports.

Eastbound I-80 remains open, but westbound passenger vehicles are being detoured onto Highway 20. Westbound tractor trailers are being turned back at the Nevada state line, according to Caltrans.

There are no travel restrictions on Highway 50, where the roadway was closed for several days because of a series of mudslides.

