Crashes slow morning commute traffic; spinouts reported over Donner Summit

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours Pause

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

0:55 Rescuers retrieve man from Sacramento River log, take him to safety

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives