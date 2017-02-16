Crashes slow morning commute traffic; spinouts reported over Donner Summit

A big rig crash on wet freeway pavement backed up traffic for miles in downtown Sacramento early Thursday morning.
The crash on northbound Interstate 5 near J Street involved a big rig that ended up with one of its trailers on its side. At least one other vehicle may be involved, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident website.
The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. and quickly started to slow traffic in the rain.
The roadway was cleared just after 7:45 a.m.
In the Sierra, eastbound Interstate 80 auto traffic is being at Nyack and trucks at Applegate-Highway 20 junction because of spinouts over Donner Summit, the state Department of Transportation reports. Highway 50 is open but there are chain requirements for vehicles from Twin Bridges to Meyers, according to Caltrans.
A multicar collision was reported on westbound Highway 50 just east of Howe Avenue. One vehicle was reported in the center divider and the other on the right hand shoulder of the highway.
Puddles of water were reported on the roadway.
In addition, a car crash at northbound Highway 99 and Grant Line Road onramp has closed all lanes between Dillard and Grant Line roads, the CHP reported about 6:30 a.m. Two sedans were involved, according to the CHP.
