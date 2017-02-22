Slow-going in Sierra again Wednesday as chain controls are issued for Highway 50, I-80

Mountain travel remains slow as chain requirements were issued Wednesday morning on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50.
Snow showers are expected to continue Wednesday in the Sierra. It remains to be seen if travel will be as bad as Tuesday when traffic was held at times on I-80 due to lack of traction on the roadway.
Highway 50 traffic will continue to be slowed by work crews endeavoring to fix a slide that near Bridal Veil falls. The highway remains open with one lane travel in both directions past the erosion that took out the shoulder of the highway.
In addition, Caltrans said that Highway 193 is closed from 11 miles east of Georgetown at Rock Creek Road to the junction with Highway 49 in El Dorado County due to a mudslide.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
