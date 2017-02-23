Motorists may be delayed during inspection of Delta bridges

Bridges in three counties in the Delta will have partial closures or more traffic-slowing span openings next week for maintenance inspections.
Motorists should expect delays and may want to try another route, according to the state Department of Transportation. The bridges affected in Sacramento, Solano and Contra Costa counties:
▪ The Isleton Bridge on Highway 160 northbound and southbound will have a lane closure and one-way traffic controls in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
▪ The 3-Mile Slough Bridge on Highway 160 northbound and southbound will have a lane closure and one-way traffic controls in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
▪ The Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 will not have lane closures, but motorists may experience inspection-related bridge openings on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
