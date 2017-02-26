Caltrans: Work continues on storm-damaged highways in foothills, Sierra

The California Department of Transportation reported progress Sunday on repairs to storm-damaged roadways in the foothills and the Sierra.
As of Sunday afternoon, one lane of Highway 50 was open in each direction at Bridal Veil Falls, where emergency crews responded to a major earth slide that destroyed one lane and damaged another, according to Caltrans spokeswoman, Deanna Shoopman.
Shoopman said Highway 89 around Emerald Bay was opened after workers repaired damage from a large slide onto the highway at Vikingsholm.
Highway 193 in El Dorado County continued to have one-way traffic due to emergency work to stabilize the area, Shoopman said.
Highway 49 was cleared from Placerville to Rock Creek Road after mudslides and massive saturation damaged the northbound lane Tuesday, Shoopman added.
Shoopman encouraged all travelers to check for updates at the Caltrans QuickMap site www.quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
