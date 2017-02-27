United Airlines adding nonstop service to Newark in June

United Airlines said Monday that it will begin offering daily nonstop service between Sacramento and Newark, N.J., starting June 8.
United said the service will operate on a daily, year-round basis, except for certain dates in January and February. Tickets can be purchased at united.com.
The Newark Liberty International Airport is located about 14 miles from Manhattan.
United 2419 will leave Sacramento daily at 9:45 p.m. and arrive in Newark the following morning at 5:57 a.m.; the Newark-to-Sacramento flight, 2411, will depart at 7 p.m. and arrive at 9:57 p.m.
“This new route will give customers from Sacramento easier access to New York City, as well as more than 70 international destinations that United serves from Newark,” Anthony Toth, United’s managing director of western sales, said in a statement.
“The East Coast is a key focus for air service development at Sacramento International Airport. This new destination is excellent news for business and leisure travelers alike,” said Sacramento County airports executive John Wheat.
The new service to Newark marks the seventh nonstop destination on the East Coast available to Sacramento passengers in the summer of 2017. Other nonstop cities include Boston (JetBlue), New York (JetBlue), Baltimore/Washington (Southwest), Washington/Dulles (United), Charlotte (American) and Atlanta (Delta).
