Weekend roadwork to cause some delay on Highway 50 in El Dorado County

The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists that traffic will be slow in numerous spots this weekend on Highway 50 in El Dorado County due to roadwork needed to repair damage from hard winter storms.
▪ The highway in Silver Fork between Weber Mill Road and Wildwood Way will have daytime one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks. Two new culverts are to be installed under the highway and a drainage inlet cleared.
▪ Just west of that roadwork, the highway is also reduced to one lane with reversing traffic control between Alder Creek Road and White Hall Canyon due to a mudslide. Work to stabilize the slope could take several months.
▪ A stretch of the highway at Bridal Veil Falls will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction for the next several months. The slope must be made stable on the westbound side and a new 600-foot retaining wall must be built.
▪ A segment of one westbound lane in Fresh Pond is closed in order to stabilize the slope.
Total repair cost has yet to be determined, but the Caltrans District 3 office has issued 45 emergency contracts related to winter storms in 2016-17 at a cost of $63.4 million.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments