Power lines reported down on light-rail train on North 12th Street

Southbound North 12th Street in downtown Sacramento at North B Street is closed Thursday afternoon after power lines fell on a light-rail train. Fire crews on the scene are checking for injuries.
Chris Harvey, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman, said initial reports indicated a vehicle ran into a power pole and power lines came down on the train.
Sacramento Regional Transit has set up a bus bridge on its Blue Line from Ninth and K streets to Arden Del Paso stations, the agency reports.
Return to sacbee.com for updates.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments