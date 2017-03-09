Transportation

March 9, 2017 2:18 PM

Power lines reported down on light-rail train on North 12th Street

By Cathy Locke

Southbound North 12th Street in downtown Sacramento at North B Street is closed Thursday afternoon after power lines fell on a light-rail train. Fire crews on the scene are checking for injuries.

Chris Harvey, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman, said initial reports indicated a vehicle ran into a power pole and power lines came down on the train.

Sacramento Regional Transit has set up a bus bridge on its Blue Line from Ninth and K streets to Arden Del Paso stations, the agency reports.

