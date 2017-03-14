Traffic held for a time as Caltrans blasts boulder on Highway 50 over Echo Summit

A boulder that fell on Highway 50 at Echo Summit will be blasted and the shattered remains cleaned up Tuesday.
Caltrans crews were scheduled to hold traffic in both directions about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday as they conducted the blowing up of the 23-ton boulder. The big rock fell early Sunday morning and crews were able to move it to the shoulder of the eastbound lane.
However, it was determined to be too heavy to truck away so the blasting operation was planned for Tuesday. After the blast is complete, Caltrans will open traffic to one-way reversing control as workers clean up the debris.
Traffic will again flow in both directions after the clean-up is complete about noon Tuesday.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
