A parking meter by an empty lot? West Sacramento parking fee premature, some argue.

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law Pause

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:08 De Vere's helped many "brave the shave" for St. Baldrick's fundraiser

1:45 81 homeless people remembered at 3rd Annual Interfaith Memorial

3:51 Darrell Steinberg sworn in as Sacramento’s 56th mayor

1:35 Elk Grove hip-hop hoofer displays skills that earned him TV dance crown

1:41 Mayor Steinberg calls rise in homeless deaths unacceptable

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted