CHP officers pull jackknifed big rig out of the way to open I-80

Snow was falling in the Sierra, causing some traffic problems Thursday morning on Interstate 80 where a jackknifed big rig was pulled out of the way by a California Highway Patrol cruiser.
Chains were required on eastbound I-80 at Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County. At one point, a big rig jackknifed, blocking all lanes of traffic.
California Highway Patrol officers took matters into their own hands to clear the rig. A long strap was tied to the front of the rig and the other end attached to one of the sport-utility CHP cruisers.
The big truck was pulled by the officer’s SUV into the right direction. Traffic could then proceed past the rig.
Elsewhere in the Sierra, it was also snowing at Echo Summit, but chains were not required on Highway 50, Caltrans reports.
