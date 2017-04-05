How Caltrans clears mountain passes for spring travel, including blasting rocks

Caltrans gave YouTube viewers a front-row seat in this May 2016 video as District 10 maintenance crews clear highways cut through steep and narrow mountain passes. Caltrans maintains three mountain passes: Sonora in Tuolumne County, and Ebbetts and Monitor in Alpine County, Snow and ice must be shoved off the road, rocks and debris must be removed, brush has to be cut back and sometimes 300-ton boulders must be blasted before the highway is safe for public travel. These passes typically close in the fall, and Caltrans begins clearing the passes in April.
TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy

On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration tweeted a video on how closely TSA officers can pat down airport travelers when questions about security arise. The video posting comes a week after a controversy raged on the internet and in the media about a boy in t-shirt and shorts who was closely searched at a Texas airport. A mother said she and her special needs son were “treated like dogs” at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport when an officer closely patted down the boy. Jennifer Williamson videotaped the hands-on search of her son, Aaron, who appears to cooperate. She then posted the video to Facebook where was viewed millions of times. A TSA statement said approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm on the passenger’s laptop.

