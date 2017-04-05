How Caltrans clears mountain passes for spring travel, including blasting rocks

On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration tweeted a video on how closely TSA officers can pat down airport travelers when questions about security arise. The video posting comes a week after a controversy raged on the internet and in the media about a boy in t-shirt and shorts who was closely searched at a Texas airport. A mother said she and her special needs son were “treated like dogs” at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport when an officer closely patted down the boy. Jennifer Williamson videotaped the hands-on search of her son, Aaron, who appears to cooperate. She then posted the video to Facebook where was viewed millions of times. A TSA statement said approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm on the passenger’s laptop.