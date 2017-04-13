Caltrans: Carry chains, drive slowly in Sierra during snow
The state Department of Transportation said chains were required Thursday morning in the mountains on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Dave Wood, Caltrans' maintenance-area superintendent for the Donner Pass-Sutter/Sierra Region, warns motorists to drive slowly in the Sierra.
El Departamento de Transporte del estado dijo que las cadenas se requerían el jueves por la mañana en las montañas sobre Interstate 80 y Highway 50. Dave Wood, el superintendente de mantenimiento de la región de Donner Pass-Sutter / Sierra, advierte a los conductores que manejen lentamente en la Sierra.
