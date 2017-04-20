RT wants residents to tell them what they want from light rail, buses

As Regional Transit plots its future, Sacramento County residents are being invited to take a survey on what they would like to see in a bus and light-rail system.
RT officials have said the Sacramento region’s changes in the 30 years since the routes were established have made the system –still largely focused on serving downtown – less effective. New employment centers, such as in Rancho Cordova and Folsom, have grown.
Now, RT wants to engage the community and to “reimagine the system,” in the words of RT official Laura Ham.
As part of an effort to get feedback from Sacramento County residents, the agency has launched a survey to poll residents on a number of issues. The online survey asks, among other questions, why riders takes public transit and what changes should take place.
“Sac RT is focused on greater community engagement and that means listening to what residents want and need our public transit system to be,” said Henry Li, RT general manager.
“The Sacramento region is growing and we have new activity centers for housing, employment, shopping and entertainment as well as changing traffic patterns. Our public transit system needs to adapt to these changes.”
RT gets about 21 percent of its annual $163 million operating budget from federal sources.
