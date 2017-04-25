Crash closes Highway 70 south of Oroville

A crash has closed Highway 70 in both directions south of Oroville on Tuesday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The head-on crash involving two vehicles was reported at 6:12 a.m. just south of Ophir Road. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Northbound Highway 70 traffic is being detoured to Palermo Road and southbound traffic is being detoured to East Ophir Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The estimated time of the highway’s reopening is 10 a.m., the CHP reports.
