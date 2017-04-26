One of Sacramento’s oldest freeways will close intermittently for repairs

State officials this week announced they will partially close sections of Highway 160 in North Sacramento, one of Sacramento’s oldest freeways, at nights this spring and summer for repairs.
The closures, which begin this week, will be intermittent. Some lanes in each direction will remain open nightly, Caltrans officials said. “Nearby residents may experience loud construction-type noises that include saw cutting, jack hammering and commercial vehicle beeping noises,” the state said in a news release on Wednesday.
The freeway, a roughly 3.5-mile commuter corridor, runs from the 12th and 16th streets junction at Richards Boulevard in north downtown to the Capital City Freeway near Arden Way.
The $6.9 million project includes repairs on a section of the Capital City Freeway, also known as Business 80.
Teichert Construction crews will be grinding down the top layer of the roadway to make is smoother. The work will include some slab replace and some overlays of new materials. The work typically will be done from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Some weekend work may be posted. The project will involve closures at times of on- and offramps.
Highway 160 was once called the “North Sacramento Freeway.” The portion over the American River is two bridges. The southbound bridge was built in 1921 and the northbound bridge in 1967, according to California Highways, a private website.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
Comments