Automated parking reservation system approved for Placer County parks

A reservation system intended to better manage public use of Placer County parks has been approved by the Board of Supervisors.
On Tuesday the supervisors authorized the county parks division to establish an automated reservation system to help regulate parking at crowded locations such as Hidden Falls Regional Park, according to a county news release. The system also is intended to streamline the reservation process for other facilities such as sports fields, picnic pavilions and campsites.
Hidden Falls Regional Park, between Lincoln and Auburn, features trails popular with hikers and equestrians. Its parking lot frequently is full, leading the county to encourage carpooling and to caution against parking along nearby roadways.
The reservation system, scheduled to launch this fall, also will allow greater tracking for security purposes, the news release said.
In addition, the board-approved ordinance prohibits possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages at two North Lake Tahoe beaches, Secline and Speedboat. Each beach previously was listed in different sections of county code with slightly different rules.
Another change exempts service dogs from leash requirements if a leash would interfere with the dog’s work, or if the owner’s disability prevents use of a leash, the news release said. Off-leash service dogs still must be under the owner’s control, through voice, signal or other methods.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments