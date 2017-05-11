Pro cyclists won’t be the only bike riders on Sacramento streets this weekend

Tour of California pros aren’t the only cyclists hitting capital city streets this weekend.
Several City Council members, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the city manager are inviting residents to join them for the inaugural Tour de City Hall, a leisurely ride on streets and urban trails Saturday through most of the city. The ride includes frequent stops in city parks, where residents and city officials will chat about what the city needs to do to make cycling easier and safer.
The ride starts in North Natomas at 8:30 a.m. and ends at Garcia Bend Park in the Pocket area at 3:30 p.m. City officials invite residents to join at any of the stops at local parks and ride along as far as they want.
“The public can interact with council members and the city manager, or just drop by the park to talk,” city cycling coordinator Jennifer Donlon Wyant said.
Stops include Burberry Community Park in North Natomas, Triangle Park in North Sacramento, East Portal Park in East Sacramento, McClatchy Park in Oak Park, William Land Park, and Garcia Bend Park.
Wyant said city officials – many of whom are avid cyclists – have gotten more serious in recent years about providing better bike infrastructure citywide, but the city struggles with limited funding for facilities.
The city’s wish list includes a bikes-only path on North 12th Street into downtown, sometimes called a cycle track. That project, in the planning stages, would take away one traffic lane from cars. Wyant said city officials hope to fund and build that track in about three years.
The largest cycling facility currently planned in Sacramento is the Del Rio Bike Trail, a paved path through Meadowview and South Land Park on an unused rail corridor. No date has been set for construction.
More information about the Tour de City Hall is available at sacramentocityexpress.com.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
