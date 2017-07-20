Roadwork planned Thursday night near busy Citrus Heights intersection. Here’s where

Pavement repairs on Sunrise Boulevard and Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights will close some lanes in that area Thursday night, the city of Citrus Heights reports.

Paving work is needed to repair damage caused by winter storms, according to city officials. Work is scheduled from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday, said Stuart Hodgkins, principal civil engineer for the city.

The areas scheduled for repairs are:

▪ Sunrise Boulevard from Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue, in both directions.

▪ Greenback Lane between Sunrise Boulevard and Fair Oaks Boulevard, in both directions.

One lane will remain open in each direction during the repair work, Hodgkins said.