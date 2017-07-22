Delays start on Highway 50 over Pioneer Bridge. How long are they?

Caltrans reported delays of about 20 minutes heading east across the Pioneer Bridge just before 2 p.m. Saturday. The delays going into West Sacramento were about 10 minutes.
That’s the worst it’s been in the early going of a weekend’s worth of work on Highway 50 where it crosses the Sacramento River, said Deanna Shoopman, Caltrans spokeswoman.
“The day’s not over,” Shoopman cautioned.
The $25 million project involves grinding down the existing road surface, then adding a new inch-thick overlay. It will require several more all-weekend closures, as well as numerous nighttime closures during the workweek. The work should be done by Labor Day.
Some lanes over the bridge were closed beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and lanes will intermittently be shut down until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic back-ups could extend onto surface streets, freeway on-ramps and Interstate 5.
For the latest in Sacramento area traffic conditions, see our map here.
On Saturday afternoon, The Sacramento Bee’s traffic condition map was showing vehicle speeds as low as 13 mph through the area.
The state is shutting several lanes in each direction for about a half-mile between Sacramento and West Sacramento for resurfacing, as well as several downtown freeway ramps intermittently, causing traffic backups on nearby Interstate 5.
With the California State Fair in progress and hot valley weather calling for a trip to Lake Tahoe, Caltrans was tweeting out the word Saturday to prepare for delays over that section of highway.
If heading EB into Sac for STATE FAIR this weekend, allow for extra time due to Pioneer Bridge work. Info: https://t.co/xXIF33rV4F pic.twitter.com/75hkdhPu4U— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 22, 2017
Headed to Tahoe from Bay Area this weekend? Allow extra travel time thru Sac due to 50 bridge work. More info: https://t.co/xXIF33akd7 pic.twitter.com/du09iZhpnj— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 22, 2017
Want to see #RebuildingCA projects in your area? Check out the SB 1 project map here: https://t.co/6BCliPUwZg Many more projects ahead! pic.twitter.com/2KbqQ7SXSX— CalSTA (@CA_Trans_Agency) July 21, 2017
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
Comments