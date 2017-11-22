Despite early security backup, flights leave on schedule at Sacramento airport

After an early rush, Thanksgiving travel seemed to be going smoothly at Sacramento International Airport on Wednesday morning, with all outgoing flights on schedule and security wait times of 10 minutes at 6:30 a.m.

Most of the passenger traffic came earlier in the morning, when airport spokeswoman Laurie Slothower said the TSA screening line backed up the hallway leading to the parking garage at Terminal A.

The line took 35 minutes to get through, Slothower said, while the longest wait for travel Tuesday was 48 minutes. Passengers didn’t have nearly as long of a wait in Terminal B, which has eight security lanes to Terminal A’s three.

On Nov. 9, nearly 100 airport passengers missed early-morning flights due to long security lines.

With 20 seasonal flights added for the holidays and all planes filled to 90 percent capacity or greater, employee schedules were rearranged to keep the airport fully stocked at all hours. The airport also solicited 36 volunteer teams of Boarding Area Relaxation Corps therapy dogs to roam the terminals in two-hour increments.

“We start planning for holidays in September to make sure we have enough staff and know who’s going where and when,” Slothower said. “Let’s just say if (airport staff) wanted to go on vacation this week, it probably got denied.”

All departing passengers are still advised to arrive two hours early to their flights, though Slothower said the lines would likely not reach 5 a.m. levels again Wednesday.

Passenger traffic has increased month-over-month for 43 consecutive months, Slothower said.