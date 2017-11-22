What should you do if your vehicle stalls on a freeway?

More Videos 1:28 How to zipper merge Pause 0:35 Travelers head through Sacramento International Airport for Thanksgiving holiday 1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 2:44 Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 1:15 Drop that cigarette! When the 'Voice of God' scolds them, scofflaws comply 1:23 See the Sacramento parking lots our readers hate the most 1:02 What is REAL ID? 1:33 Take a trip down memory lane for SMF’s 50th anniversary 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:12 Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police officer sent flying in crash during traffic stop Fort Worth police officer Matthew Lesell is lucky to be alive. In fact, he even managed to walk to the side of the highway. During a traffic stop on July 7, 2017, Lesell and the car he had stopped were hit by another car on I-30 east of downtown. (Warning: This video contains graphic content) Fort Worth police officer Matthew Lesell is lucky to be alive. In fact, he even managed to walk to the side of the highway. During a traffic stop on July 7, 2017, Lesell and the car he had stopped were hit by another car on I-30 east of downtown. (Warning: This video contains graphic content) Fort Worth (Texas) Police Department

Fort Worth police officer Matthew Lesell is lucky to be alive. In fact, he even managed to walk to the side of the highway. During a traffic stop on July 7, 2017, Lesell and the car he had stopped were hit by another car on I-30 east of downtown. (Warning: This video contains graphic content) Fort Worth (Texas) Police Department