You can get one-way tickets from SFO to Europe for as little as $129 for ‘Purple Friday’

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 23, 2017 03:39 PM

Hoping you can head to Europe or Iceland in the near future?

This Black Friday deal might be for you.

WOW Air, a low-price carrier, is celebrating not Black Friday, but Purple Friday with big deals for fliers.

For as little as $130, you can get a one-way ticket from the San Francisco International Airport to various cities in Europe, according to NBC Bay Area. These cities include London, Amsterdam, Dublin and Brussels, the airline says.

You can also fly to Reykjavik, Iceland, for under $200.

There are some caveats, however:

  • The dates of availability are restricted for the cheapest fares.
  • Deals for flights out of SFO are restricted to between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10, 2017, and Jan. 10 and May 15, 2018, NBC reports.
  • Flights to and from Europe have a stop in Reykjavik.
  • The airline is notorious for its strict baggage policies. Only one 17 x 13 x 10 inch personal item that fits under the seat is included in the ticket price, SFGate reports. If you need to put your carry-on in the overhead bin, you pay extra – for every leg of the trip. Checking bags cost extra, and SFGate says paying baggage fees online before the trip costs less.

