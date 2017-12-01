More Videos

  • How to pay for Sacramento meters remotely

    The city's new parking meter app lets you pay for more time on meters using your smart phone. Previous time limits will no longer apply at a select group of meters around the Crocker Art Museum. The zone for extended time meters will be phased in around the Central City.

The city's new parking meter app lets you pay for more time on meters using your smart phone. Previous time limits will no longer apply at a select group of meters around the Crocker Art Museum. The zone for extended time meters will be phased in around the Central City. Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee
The city's new parking meter app lets you pay for more time on meters using your smart phone. Previous time limits will no longer apply at a select group of meters around the Crocker Art Museum. The zone for extended time meters will be phased in around the Central City. Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

Transportation

Grid parking grinding your gears? Here’s your chance to let the city know

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 01, 2017 11:42 AM

A survey meant to assess midtown and downtown parking went live on the city of Sacramento’s website Friday morning.

Though open to all Sacramento residents, the survey asks about parking in the center city area between the Sacramento River (western boundary), the American River (northern boundary), Alhambra Boulevard (eastern boundary) and Broadway (southern boundary).

The 11-item survey includes questions about where people regularly leave their cars, what they think of temporary online parking permits available on the city website and how long they’ve lived in Sacramento.

The city also wants to hear what users thought about downtown metered parking hours before and after their extension from 6 to 10 p.m. in September 2016, and how challenging finding parking has been for residents and guests since the change.

City Auditor Jose Oseguera recently found Sacramento had erroneously issued nearly 4,000 parking tickets through the first 10 months of 2017, a significant increase from years past. The city was on pace to write 32 percent more expired meter citations this year than last as of mid-November.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

