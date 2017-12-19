Father of five dies in West Sacramento motorcycle crash

Windy conditions caused a man to fatally crash his motorcycle Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Tim Arias, 49, lost control of his 2008 Kawasaki about 3:40 p.m. Saturday and crashed into a concrete wall on the right side of westbound Interstate 80 west of Enterprise Boulevard, the CHP said in a news release.
Arias fell in the far right lane as his motorcycle skidded into the median. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. Instead, CHP officers believe Arias lost control of his bike as gusts of up to 45 mph whipped Sacramento roadways Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Never miss a local story.
Arias was a graduate of Fairfield High School and worked as a refinery technician at Andeavor, a Fortune 100 oil and gas corporation, per his Facebook page.
Tim Arias’ wife, Emma, was in the United Kingdom at the time of the crash, according to a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $11,000 for the family as of Tuesday morning. He left behind five children.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments