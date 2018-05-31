It's about to get easier for Sacramentans to fly to New Orleans and the Caribbean

It's about to get easier to fly south for the winter from Sacramento, including to vacation spots in the Caribbean and Central America.
Southwest Airlines, the capital city's main air carrier, announced Thursday it will launch daily flights to New Orleans in November, as well as a weekly Sunday afternoon flight to Houston.
Both flights launch Nov. 4.
New Orleans will serve as a key connection to Florida and other points south, including Cancun and Belize, Sacramento International Airport official Mark Haneke said.
The weekly Houston flights land at one of Southwest's focal-point airports, William P. Hobby, a jumping off point for Latin America.
The flights are part of an extended streak of new service to and from the Sacramento airport, including Southwest flights to Mexico, Austin, Orlando, and St. Louis.
"It's a reflection of how our market continues to grow," Haneke said. "Basically, everything Southwest is booking, Sacramento is doing very well."
Other airlines have extended service as well. JetBlue is flying to Boston, Alaska Airlines added flights to Cabo San Lucas and Air Canada added Vancouver flights.
Frontier Airlines recently announced it is returning to Sacramento with flights to Las Vegas and Denver starting late this summer.
