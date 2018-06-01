Visiting the Sacramento Zoo anytime soon? Parking could be a beast

Finding a place to park at the Sacramento Zoo can be a challenge, especially in the summer – and it's going to get worse, at least temporarily.
The city of Sacramento will be updating the street disabled parking, at Land Park Drive and 15th Avenue by the Fairytale Town park, to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to the Sacramento Zoo's website.
Construction will begin Monday, with completion planned for June 29.
Those who visiting during the construction period should look for detour signs, since some roads may be closed. According to the zoo website, Land Park Drive and 15th Avenue will be closed on weekdays but kept open on weekends.
The zoo has a detailed map of the detours on its website.
