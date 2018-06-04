Why I Street Bridge commuters will need to take an alternate route later this week

Drivers and pedestrians who travel between Sacramento and West Sacramento will temporarily lose one of their routes this week.
The City of West Sacramento announced Monday that Union Pacific will close the I Street Bridge for six hours Thursday. In a Facebook post, the agency said the span will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while navigation lights are replaced.
While the work is being done, drivers can use either Business 80 or the Tower Bridge to cross between the cities. The Tower Bridge will also be available for pedestrians.
