The I Street Bridge that spans the Sacramento River and connects Sacramento and West Sacramento is seen is 2012. The bridge will be closed for six hours Thursday, the City of West Sacramento announced Monday. Hector Amezcua Sacramento Bee file
Why I Street Bridge commuters will need to take an alternate route later this week

By Noel Harris

June 04, 2018 08:35 PM

Drivers and pedestrians who travel between Sacramento and West Sacramento will temporarily lose one of their routes this week.

The City of West Sacramento announced Monday that Union Pacific will close the I Street Bridge for six hours Thursday. In a Facebook post, the agency said the span will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while navigation lights are replaced.

While the work is being done, drivers can use either Business 80 or the Tower Bridge to cross between the cities. The Tower Bridge will also be available for pedestrians.

