Crash causes traffic jam on Highway 99 near Fruitridge Road

A two-car collision Wednesday morning brought traffic to a crawl on northbound Highway 99, Caltrans said.
The collision happened south of Fruitridge Road, Caltrans said on Twitter.
The vehicles involved in the crash were blocking the first lane but were moved to the shoulder, said Officer Michael Bradley, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
No one was injured in the crash, he said, and the cars were in the process of being towed. All lanes were open, but drivers were advised to watch out for tow trucks.
A traffic camera at Fruitridge Road showed traffic backed up between exits for 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road.
