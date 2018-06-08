Capitol Corridor service reopens after train derailment

Capitol Corridor rail service between Sacramento and Davis resumed after a freight train derailment caused it to be cancelled Friday morning.
A freight car derailed before 5 a.m. causing Capitol Corridor to halt service, it said on Twitter. The rail line said it was working with bus vendors for alternative transportation.
People traveling to or from Davis were told to find alternate routes.
The derailed car, which remained upright, was removed from the track, allowing passenger service to resume at about 6:30 a.m. Twenty-minute delays were expected until the normal schedule resumed.
The wheels of a Union Pacific freight car “popped off the tracks” at about 4 a.m., stopping the train and blocking the line, a UP spokesman said.
UP spokesman Justin Jacobs said the cause of the derailment has not yet been determined.
The freight car was designed to carry automobiles. Jacobs said he did not immediately know if it was loaded, but said no damage was reported.
The intercity rail line provides service to 18 stations in Northern California, running between San Jose and Auburn.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
