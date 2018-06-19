Uber teams up with SMUD to offer new cash incentives. There's just one condition

Do you drive for Uber in Sacramento? Does your vehicle require a power outlet?
If so, you just got a raise.
Sacramento is one of seven North American cities selected to participate in a pilot program offering incentives to Uber drivers who use electric vehicles, the ride-sharing company announced Tuesday.
Beginning immediately, Uber is teaming up with local utility company SMUD to give drivers a combined extra $1.50 ($1.25 from SMUD, $0.25 from Uber) for each trip completed in a zero-emission vehicle. Drivers working in Sacramento but outside of SMUD's coverage area will still receive the $1.50 bonuses, Uber said in a news release.
Sacramento appears to benefit from the best incentives in the program, which has been named the EV Champions Initiative. Only four of the seven pilot cities listed in the news release will offer extra payment for zero-emission rides. The three others that do — San Francisco, San Diego and Pittsburgh — will pay drivers an extra $1 per trip, Uber says.
Uber drivers in Sacramento who opt into the pilot program will also receive an RFID card that provides access to free charging at Electrify America's Greenlots.
The city of Sacramento recently announced a $44 million investment in Electrify America, which Mayor Darrell Steinberg called a "game-changing investment for our city and our region."
Austin, Los Angeles and Montreal round out the rest of the program's pilot cities. Drivers in all seven locations will receive access to new educational resources and in-app features, the news release says. App improvements include better notifications regarding the range of the driver's electric vehicle.
Riders nationwide and in Montreal will also see a new feature on their Uber app: a notification indicating that the matched driver is operating an electric vehicle.
The news release cites a goal of delivering at least 5 million electric vehicle rides within the next year.
"This initiative is a powerful way to introduce consumers to electric vehicles—and help achieve California’s electric vehicle and climate goals," UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies Director Dan Sperling says in the news release.
A 2017 UC Davis study, cited by Uber, notes three recent revolutions (or "3R") in the world of transportation: electrification, ride sharing and automation.
The UC Davis report states in its conclusion that the combination of electrification and automation "does seem capable of providing deep energy and CO2 cuts," also concluding, "There are fairly enormous efficiencies associated with shared mobility, including ride sharing in LDVs (light-duty vehicles) along with the use of small and large buses and urban rail systems."
Uber's EV Champions Initiative announcement follows recent concerns and controversy surrounding the company. A pedestrian fatality involving an Uber driverless vehicle in March occurred in Arizona and led to some anxiety in California, where autonomous vehicle testing by companies like Uber, Waymo and General Motors had already been going on for years.
The news release announcing the electric vehicle made no mention of autonomous or driverless vehicle technologies.
Last year, Uber's handling of a massive data breach that affected 57 million of its users also sparked heavy criticism.
