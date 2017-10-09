Sacramento’s ‘Elephant’ trolley is ready to roll. Where will it go, and who will ride?

More Videos 1:24 Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says Pause 1:31 Will the Elephant Train be a success in Sacramento? 0:48 How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento 1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:18 Behind the scenes with the area's high school football teams 2:22 Vince Carter: 'Consistency is our key right now' 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:48 Meteorologist offers breakdown of Sunday's high winds 1:24 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:40 Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Will the Elephant Train be a success in Sacramento? Sacramento businessman Bill Taylor, perhaps best known for his Willie's Burgers chain, wants to run a trolley between various Sacramento attractions. The Elephant Train, named after a once popular State Fair attraction, could run from Old Sacramento to the Crocker Art Museum to hotels and restaurants. Sacramento businessman Bill Taylor, perhaps best known for his Willie's Burgers chain, wants to run a trolley between various Sacramento attractions. The Elephant Train, named after a once popular State Fair attraction, could run from Old Sacramento to the Crocker Art Museum to hotels and restaurants. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com

