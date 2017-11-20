How to zipper merge

When a rock slide closed the road to Emerald Bay in 1955, Tahoe business leaders pushed for a new bridge over the mouth of Emerald Bay. It came close to being built but was shelved under Gov. Ronald Reagan.
Jeanie Ward-Waller, policy director for the California Bicycle Coalition, demonstrates some of the current bicycling issues facing the state, including Assembly Bill 1103, which would allow bicyclists to yield at a stop sign if there is no cross-traffic,
Tony Bizjak always thought of himself as a pretty good driver. Not so much last week. He competed in the annual Unitrans bus skills contest in Davis, driving a 40-foot commercial bus through an obstacle course. It turns out his skill set basically involves veering off course and squishing traffic cones, all at a snail’s pace.
The city's new parking meter app lets you pay for more time on meters using your smart phone. Previous time limits will no longer apply at a select group of meters around the Crocker Art Museum. The zone for extended time meters will be phased in around the Central City.