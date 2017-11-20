More Videos

See the Sacramento parking lots our readers hate the most 1:23

See the Sacramento parking lots our readers hate the most

Pause
Watch it fall: Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch it fall: Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

'They went after me instead of him' 1:41

'They went after me instead of him'

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:19

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods 1:09

Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 1:09

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

Take a look at the scene of the officer involved shooting that shut down Auburn Boulevard 0:53

Take a look at the scene of the officer involved shooting that shut down Auburn Boulevard

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units 0:41

Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units

  • How to zipper merge

    While getting over early may seem like the safest and fastest way to merge, it may not be the best way to get through.

How to zipper merge

While getting over early may seem like the safest and fastest way to merge, it may not be the best way to get through.
Kansas Department of Transportation

Back-Seat Driver

Bee reporter drives a bus, poorly

Tony Bizjak always thought of himself as a pretty good driver. Not so much last week. He competed in the annual Unitrans bus skills contest in Davis, driving a 40-foot commercial bus through an obstacle course. It turns out his skill set basically involves veering off course and squishing traffic cones, all at a snail’s pace.

Back-Seat Driver

How to pay for Sacramento meters remotely

The city's new parking meter app lets you pay for more time on meters using your smart phone. Previous time limits will no longer apply at a select group of meters around the Crocker Art Museum. The zone for extended time meters will be phased in around the Central City.