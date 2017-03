15:34 Postgame: Oregon coach, players assess opening victory over Iona at Golden 1 Center Pause

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

0:42 NC Central celebrates, looks ahead to 1st-round NCAA match-up with UC Davis

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

1:58 Darren Collison: Kings never lost hope in comeback win over Clippers

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan