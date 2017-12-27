Californians have another shot at two lottery prizes of more than $300 million

In August, Californians got their first chance at two separate lottery jackpots that were worth more than $300 million each.
Just four months later, it’s happened again.
The prizes for today’s Powerball and Friday’s Mega Millions have each broken the $300 million mark. The Powerball prize is at $337 million, while Mega Millions is at $306 million.
If you win tonight's estimated $337 million #Powerball jackpot, you'd be rolling in the dough. What would you do with that huge #CALottery win? pic.twitter.com/B86spXJ96a— California Lottery (@calottery) December 27, 2017
Powerball is a multistate lottery played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. California joined in 2013, but the game has been going since 1992. To win, a player must match five numbers between 1-69 and a bonus Powerball number from 1-26. The drawing takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Mega Millions is played in the same areas as Powerball. The only states that don’t participate in the games are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah. The difference is that players must match five numbers from 1-70 and a bonus number between 1-25. It’s drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Both games are $2 to play.
The prizes are still considerably less than the record amount given out on Jan. 13, 2016, when three tickets matched all six Powerball numbers for a prize of nearly $1.6 billion. A ticket in Chino Hills had the same numbers as winners in Florida and Tennessee.
California also has SuperLotto Plus, which typically has a much smaller pot than Powerball and Mega Millions. Its next draw is Saturday, with a jackpot of $9 million. Tickets are $1.
