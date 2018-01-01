Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 07:59 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:47.27

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 47.27)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

