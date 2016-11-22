Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for abduction, death

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump