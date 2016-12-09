John Glenn, astronaut and senator, to lie in state in Ohio

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries'

2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

4:16 A long journey and a dream come true, but future challenges for Sandoval family

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

1:47 Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks