Massive fireworks market blast kills at least 26 in Mexico

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:47 California Chrome's farewell to California fans

1:13 Will Trump support black colleges?

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

2:43 Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

8:23 How to use an epinephrine autoinjector

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street