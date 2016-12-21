Fireworks market explodes near Mexico City

Firefighters and rescue workers walk through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are at least 26 dead.
Jose Luis Tolentino via AP
Firefighters and local residents work at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A woman carries a shovel as she walks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A man walks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are dozens dead.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Firefighters and rescue workers comb through ashes and rubble at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A Mexico State policeman looks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing at least 9 people , according to Mexican Federal Police.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A boy takes his helmet off as he pauses while working at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing dozens, according to Mexican Federal Police.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A no smoking sign stands above the scorched rubble of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market that exploded in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls on Tuesday, killing dozens of people and leaving others badly burned.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
Soldiers stand guard at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market that exploded in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
Soldiers and investigators walk through the scorched rubble of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market that exploded in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
Soldiers and investigators walk through the scorched rubble of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
A fireman sprays water at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are dozens dead.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A woman looks at fireworks for sale a the Jaltenco Market in Zumpango, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. On Tuesday, a larger fireworks market in Tultepec exploded, killing and injuring dozens.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
A soldier stands guard as a child walks behind at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market that exploded in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
A funeral home driver washes the hearse as he waits to transport a body from the funeral home in Tlalnepantla, a municipality near the open-air San Pablito fireworks market that exploded on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo