Trump denounces attack, vows tough immigration plan

6:03 Billy Graham at 98 Pause

4:52 Wichita businessman gives a $260,000 present to Derby woman

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:18 Time-lapse art by Stephanie Taylor: Oil pumpjacks

4:47 An elated Cousins on his 55-point night and bizarre final minute

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:26 Firefighters respond as blaze tears through north-area home