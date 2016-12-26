Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern Plains

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall Chuck E Cheese

0:35 Lettuce truck 'pretty much destroyed upon impact'

1:25 New gym bikes add power to grid

3:05 A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

5:01 Sacramento surgeon puts pieces together on separated Sandoval twins

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:45 Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire