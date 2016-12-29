Actions taken by Obama in response to Russian hacking

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football" Pause

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

3:17 Dallas police chief recites Stevie Wonder song to honor officers

0:59 Serena Williams talks equal pay, Novak Djokovic at Miami Open

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

0:38 Lyft's most visited destinations for Sacramento in 2016