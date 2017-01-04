New Hampshire has a new governor _ but only for 2 days

0:14 See how past three days of getting through the mountains on I-80 looked like Pause

0:35 A sampling of The Bee's top 10 dishes of 2016

0:36 Heavy snow brings out smiles in Tahoe area

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

0:44 Anthony Rendon challenges Trump on immigrants: 'This is our day one'

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

3:44 Sacramento woman replaces stolen baby Jesus statues as penance

1:12 Wood ducks are counted at Colusa County's Murdock Gun Club by California Waterfowl Association

3:05 A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento