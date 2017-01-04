Nation & World

January 4, 2017 12:47 PM

Obama calls serving as commander in chief a 'privilege'

By JOSH LEDERMAN and VIVIAN SALAMA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Barack Obama says there has been "no greater privilege and no greater honor" than serving as commander in chief.

Obama is thanking a group of troops gathered Wednesday at the Armed Forces Full Honor Review farewell ceremony for their commitment to "a life of service and sacrifice."

He is hailing U.S. forces as "the greatest military" in the world.

He says he promised not to send troops into harm's way "unless absolutely necessary," and to provide them with the support and equipment needed to "get the job done."

Obama and Defense Secretary Ash Carter are addressing troops from the various branches of the military at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia as part of the farewell ceremony.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

View more video

Nation & World Videos