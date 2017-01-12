Holder to lead Democratic effort to redraw district lines

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president' Pause

1:32 Watch: Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, greeted with hugs

0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:44 Man caught on camera looking up women's skirts in Walmart

0:37 President Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

0:46 Watch: Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:27 Colombia plane crash: Injured victims carried away from site