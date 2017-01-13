Week 1: Dems find Trump's picks more reasonable than Trump

If there are going to be fireworks in the Senate over President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, they're yet to come.
Despite Democrats' dismay over some of Trump's selections, the first week of nomination hearings was surprisingly tranquil, with Democrats generally restrained in questioning even the more contentious picks. A few Democrats say the reason is that the nominees are proving more palatable than Trump himself.
That could change in weeks to come, because several of the most potentially explosive hearings are still pending. They include former Goldman Sachs partner Steven Mnuchin for Treasury secretary. Democrats have set up a website to solicit stories from the thousands of people whose homes were foreclosed on by OneWest Bank while Mnuchin headed a group of investors who owned the bank.
